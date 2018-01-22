WHAT’S ON: Two chances to see rock trio The Brew live on stage

Described as a cross between Led Zeppelin and Royal Blood, rock trio The Brew are headlining The Musician, Leicester, on January 27, and The Bodega in Nottingham on February 16.

Hailing from Grimsby, The Brew have gained a reputation as being one of the most exciting live rock acts in Europe today.

To date they have released five chart-topping albums to their credit. In their unchanged, original line-up, the band comprises Tim Smith on bass, Kurtis Smith on drums and Jason Barwick on guitar and vocals.

Germany’s leading rock magazine, Eclipsed, voted The Brew as one of the top three live bands in Europe.

Guitarist Jason Barwick was voted as one of the top three guitarists in Europe and Kurtis received the same accolade as drummer.

The breakthrough for the band came in 2009 when they appeared on the world famous RockPalast TV show, and following the successful album releases of A Million Dead Stars and The Third Floor, they again returned to the RockPalast show in 2012.

They have toured with the likes of ZZ Top and Lynryd Skynyrd, and shared the stage with Ozzy Osbourne and Jeff Beck.

The Brew’s current critically acclaimed album releases of Control (2014) and Shake the Tree (2016) have seen the band cement their status as one of the leading rock acts in Europe today.

For ticket information, visit www.bodeganottingham.com and www.themusicianpub.co.uk