As the dark nights draw in for autumn, the National Trust has a host of events and activities on offer this October half-term.

Belton House provides a backdrop of auburn and gold for the autumn activities.

Back by popular demand is the tree trail guide.

Belton House

Visitors can pick up a free guide to explore the gardens and parkland to search for the trees.

Other things to explore at Belton House include natural art in the Estate Yard, giant leaf art and new fungi walks.

On October 26 and October 27, people can also help to collect samples from the River Witham, plant spring bulbs or test out a new basement experience.

Activities at Belton House will take place from October 21 until October 29.

Visitors must book a visit to Belton House at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-house.

Families can also pay a visit to Woolsthorpe Manor in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, the home of Sir Isaac Newton.

Newton's apple tree and Woolsthorpe Manor. Photo: National Trust / James Dobson

A photo by the famous tree where Newton discovered gravity is a must when visiting the manor.

Newton was known to be interested in the world around him and often drew pictures of what he saw.

Visitors will get the chance to follow his footsteps and get creative at Woolsthorpe with art materials available over half-term.

People can also learn more about Newton’s life on the farm with an interactive family tour of the Manor house.

Also step into the science centre to test out his scientific theories.

Book a visit on the website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/woolsthorpe-manor.

Visits must be booked in advance.