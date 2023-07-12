Two new exhibitions at an art gallery showcases artists ‘thought provoking’ work.

‘Thoughts becoming Things’ by Mark Nightingale, and Paintings, by The Millennium Art Group, will be on show at Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery from today (Wednesday) until Wednesday, August 2.

Mark Nightingale, a Sleaford-based artist, will be showing his varied collection of work, from photorealism and thought provoking pictures to non-representational and abstract paintings.

Some of Mark Nightingale's work.

His love for precision is from his background in joinery and furniture making.

The Millennium Art Group’s paintings showcase its wide range of subject matter in various media forms.

Some of the Millennium Art Group's work.

The Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery is found in Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen.