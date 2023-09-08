A sparkling flock of jolly robins and contemporary Christmas trees displaying all the colours of the rainbow are new features lined up for a popular lights trail.

Tickets are now on sale for Christmas at Belton, a festive lights trail through the grounds of Belton House on the edge of Grantham.

Open to visitors from Friday, November 24 until Sunday, December 31, the immersive outdoor experience includes more than a million twinkling lights, colourful trees and larger-than-life illuminations.

Christmas at Belton. Photo: Sony Music

Matthew Findlay, head of UK trails for Sony Music/Raymond Gubbay Ltd, said: “We were thrilled with the fantastic response from visitors who enjoyed the trail last Christmas and our planning and preparation for 2023 is well under way.

“Look out for some sparkling new innovations and installations this year.”

Fire Garden, Christmas at Belton. Photo: Culture Creative

Some of the features new to Belton will include a lawn filled with larger-than-life flowers, glowing lantern trees, a sparkling flock of jolly robins and contemporary Christmas trees displaying all the colours of the rainbow.

Enjoy a magical glimpse of Father Christmas as you wander through the gardens and parkland. The lights are choreographed to a soundtrack of much-loved seasonal music, transforming Belton’s majestic gardens into a winter wonderland.

A water fountain, Christmas at Belton. Photo: Sony Music

Grab a seasonal snack from one of the hand-picked street food vendors who bring an indulgent twist to tempting treats on offer. Complete your walk under the stars with a festive spiced winter warmer, hot chocolate or toasted marshmallow.

The accessible trail is designed for visitors of all ages.

To book tickets, which organisers say are selling fast, click here.

Advanced tickets cost from £21.50 for adults, £15 children and £70 for a family-of-four. Entry is free for carers and children aged two and under.

Parking costs £8 per car but is free for National Trust members when booked in advance.