A “spectacular” musical event has been announced for New Year.

The New Year’s Eve Spectacular will be held at Grantham College Refectory on Sunday, December 31.

Artists set to perform will be Terry Carey, Dick Hipkiss singing sounds of the 1960s and 1970s and a female vocalist, set to be revealed.

Tickets cost £25, which includes a “famous” Watkins buffet.

For information on tickets, contact Brian Duller by phone on 07939 303189 or email at brian.duller@yahoo.com.

Tickets can also be purchased from Terry Carey by phone on 01476 568854 or 07714 661103.

Doors open at 7pm.