The lineup for the next night of laughter at the Guildhall in June has been announced.

The next Funhouse Comedy Club night will be held on June 29, at the Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom.

Topping the bill this time will be Glenn Moore, an Edinburgh Comedy award nominee and has also appeared on BBC’s Mock the Week.

Known as one of the best and most prolific joke writers in the country, Glenn’s silly turn of phrase and smart one-liners will keep the crowd hanging on to every word.

Opening the night will be 2021 British Comedian of the Year finalist, Greek comedian George Zach.

After gaining a degree in England, he decided he would not return to his home country. Instead, he chose to follow his passion for comedy, live in Newcastle and entertain audiences with his amusing Georgie observations.

Also appearing on stage will be actor, script writer and comedian the cheeky and gifted Meryl O’Rourke, who has supported Frankie Boyle on tour.

Her excellent mix of bitter adult and youthful fun captivates everyone as she relates her stories.

Completing the line-up for the night will be the funny and fast paced Trevor Bickles.

Compere for the night is the amiable and animated Spiky Mike.

Tickets are on sale in advance for £13 and these can be bought at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk.

Doors open at 7.15pm and the show starts at 8pm.