A church will host an evening of Irish music and song in aid of the Army Benevolent Fund.

The Band of Irish Guards will be performing at St Wulfram’s Church on Friday, October 27.

Winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2019, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery will also be a special guest on the night.

The concert will raise money for the Army Benevolent Fund, a national charity that provides longlife support to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.

Tickets can be bought through St Wulframs’ Church by calling 01476 561342 or by email at admin@stwulframs.com.

They can also be bought on the Guildhall website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/concert-by-the-band-of-the-irish-guards.

They can also be purchased at Robert Holland Funeral Directors in St Catherine’s Road.

Tickets cost £24 and children can attend for free.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the performance begins at 7.30pm.