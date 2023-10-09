A village hall will host a comedy night to raise money for building upkeep and future community events.

Carlton Scroop Village Hall will host the night on Saturday, October 28.

The night will feature comedians Joe Rowntree, Mike Newall, Ryan McDonnell and Gerry K.

Carlton Scroop Village Hall will be hosting a comedy night later this month.

It will aim to raise money for events such as a community hub that is run every month which “gets people together”.

To buy tickets go to www.comedyhotspot.co.uk or buy them from the social club bar in the village hall.

Tickets for the night cost £15 in advance and £17 on the door.

Drinks from the bar and food will be available from 6.30pm and the comedy will begin at 8pm.

Carlton Scroop Village Hall is in Newark Lane, Carlton Scroop, NG32 3AR.