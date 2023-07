A night of soul and motown is heading to town next month.

Grantham Squash Club will host the night on Saturday, August 5, from 8pm until 12.30am.

Special guest DJ Neil Randall will be performing at the event, alongside resident DJ’s Mick Jay and Kenny Sylvester.

The event runs on the first Saturday of each month.

Tickets cost £5.