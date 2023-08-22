The Grantham Operatic Society has announced its next production.

The society will be performing ‘A Policeman’s Lot Is Not A Happy One’ on Saturday, September 2, at 7.30pm at St Wulfram’s Church.

This fully staged revue show of Gilbert and Sullivan favourites will feature songs from some of their most famous shows including ‘The Mikado’, ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ and ‘HMS Pinafore’ all linked together by some familiar characters in a new, funny and fresh staging.

The Grantham Operatic Society will be performing on September 2.

There will be a fully licensed bar and also a raffle on the night.

Tickets can be brought at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/grantham-operatic-society/a-policeman-s-lot-is-not-a-happy-one/2023-09-02/19:30/t-vvjlxlk.

Tickets cost £12 for advanced tickets and £13 on the door.

The Grantham Operatic Society will be performing A Policeman's Lot Is Not A Happy One.

Advanced tickets are also available from the Parish Office at St Wulfram’s Church, which is open from 9am to 2pm on Mondays to Thursdays and 9am to 4pm on Fridays.