Grantham Outdoor Activities Club have organised a 13 mile walk in the Vale of Belvoir, which will take place next weekend.

The walk, on Saturday 20th November, has 25 people attending, with no more spaces currently available, although a waiting list is available in case existing attendees drop out.

Taking place in the picturesque Vale of Belvoir, the hike begins in the village of Croxton Kerrial, before heading through rolling countryside towards Harston.

The Grantham Outdoor Activities Club visited the Peak District. (49168481)

The group will then head east to link up with the Viking Way for a short while, then will follow the track of a disused railway used by the quarrying industry northwards to meet up with the Grantham Canal and stop for lunch near the Rutland Arms (aka The Dirty Duck).

After lunch they will head off in the direction of Belvoir Castle, before climbing up onto the beautiful Terrace Hills, with their commanding views over the Vale of Trent then back down the hill to Croxton via Branston.

All being well, the day will finish with liquid and/or more substantial refreshments in the Goose and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial.

To find out more, visit: www.meetup.com/Grantham-Activities/events/281547899/