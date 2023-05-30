Belvoir Castle will be hosting a garden festival next month.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden Show returns on July 15 and July 16.

The show will give novice and keen gardeners a chance to get advice from experts, as well as view an array of show borders and take part in demonstrations.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden show returns in July. Photo: Nickola Beck Photography

The Countryside Borders Competition - supported by The London College of Garden Design - has once again attracted a huge amount of interest with a high standard of entries.

The competition is an opportunity for emerging garden designers to try the show world. Previous winners have used the experience as a stepping stone to the show in the likes of the RHS Chelsea show.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden show returns in July. Photo: Nickola Beck Photography

The 30 borders will be battling it out to win the Duchess of Rutland Trophy and along with the main feature show garden by award winning designer Steve Cobb, they will provide plenty of inspiration for design and planting combinations to try at home.

For the younger generation, the under 16’s Sow & Grow design competition has been introduced.

The budding young designers will showcase their designed planter display, and they have the chance to win gardening tickets and also tickets to Belvoir Castle.

The Belvoir Castle Flower and Garden show returns in July. Photo: Nickola Beck Photography

Famous names from the gardening world who will make an appearance in the ‘Let's Talk' marquee, includes TV gardening presenter and household name David Domoney of Love Your Garden fame, international floral artist Jonathan Moseley, multi award winning designer Professor David Stevens, and Nottingham's own gardening legend John Stirland will be among the illustrious speakers.

Award winning nurseries including David Austin Roses, Hardy's, Barcham Trees and Primrose Hall will be among those bringing their plants.

For visitors making their way to the castle's own gardens, they will see the newly planted formal rose garden in front of the castle created by David Austin Roses to showcase their beautiful English roses in full and fragrant bloom.

New for this year’s festival will be cooking demonstrations from award winning butcher Johnny Pusztai from The Snobby Butcher in Nottingham while live music will come from Johnny Victory.

Other features include the craft and floral marquee, sculpture artists, and the Castle View ‘selfie' Garden.

Four-legged friends can take part too at the Edwards Arena in support of Team Edward Labrador Rescue and enter into a fun dog show.

For more information on the festival, go to www.belvoircastleflowerandgardenshow.co.uk.

Access to Belvoir Castle's formal gardens is included with show admission with direct access from the ladies field showground. There's also the option to upgrade to a specially discounted castle entry on the day.

Early bird tickets are available until the end of May at £12.50 per adult, plus discounts for RHS members. Accompanied under 16s are free and well behaved dogs on a lead at all times are welcome.

Event tickets include parking in a separate designated parking field.