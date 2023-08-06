A night of comedy is heading to Irnham at the end of the month.

The Griffin Inn will be hosting a comedy night on Monday, August 28, from 7pm.

Comedians for the night include Joseph Wilson, David Eagle, Michael Legge and Lewis Bryan as compere.

Joseph Wilson started his career at the young age of 18, and has flourished into a “comedic force to be reckoned with”.

Not only is he a stand up comedian, but also an actor, voice over artist, television warm up, writer and radio presenter, making his CV very impressive.

David Eagle is a member of the three-time BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning band The Young’uns.

After conquering the folk scene, David branched out into stand up comedy.

Michael Legge is a stand up comedian, writer, actor, compere, improviser, warm up and also a Chortle and Sony award winner.

He has had numerous sell outs in Edinburgh, with his musical entertainment.

Compere for the night, Lewis Bryan, is known to audiences around the UK and easily gets the crowd settled within minutes.

To book tickets, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community-entertainment/comedy-night-at-the-griffin-inn-irnham/e-aabkxj

Tickets cost £12, with a discount for groups.