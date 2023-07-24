The roaring twenties are heading to Grantham this weekend.

Next Stage Productions Grantham will be performing Chicago at the Guildhall on Saturday, July 29.

The story takes you to the roaring twenties, when Roxie Hart murders her lover, but she gets her hapless husband to take the blame for her.

However, after he finds out the truth, the blame turns to Roxie and she is convicted and sent to death row.

While in prison, she meets Velma Kelly and the two work together in search of the American dream.

Tickets are selling fast and can be bought at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/chicago-next-stage-productions-grantham.

Performances take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.