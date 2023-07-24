Home   Whats On   Article

Subscribe Now

Roaring twenties comes to Grantham in Chicago

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:30, 24 July 2023

The roaring twenties are heading to Grantham this weekend.

Next Stage Productions Grantham will be performing Chicago at the Guildhall on Saturday, July 29.

The story takes you to the roaring twenties, when Roxie Hart murders her lover, but she gets her hapless husband to take the blame for her.

Chicago will be performed by Next Stage Productions in Grantham.
Chicago will be performed by Next Stage Productions in Grantham.

However, after he finds out the truth, the blame turns to Roxie and she is convicted and sent to death row.

While in prison, she meets Velma Kelly and the two work together in search of the American dream.

Tickets are selling fast and can be bought at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/chicago-next-stage-productions-grantham.

Performances take place at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Arts and Entertainment Grantham Stage Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE