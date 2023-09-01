An annual Rotary Club treasure hunt returns next week.

The treasure hunt, run by the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, returns on Sunday, September 10, from 2pm until 5pm.

The family fun event will involve participants searching for buried treasure around Grantham.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club's annual treasure hunt returns on Sunday, September 10.

On arrival, teams will be issued with hand crafted treasure maps and instructions from the famous - and scary - pirate of the high seas, Captain Kevin Fishface.

The hunt is all on foot, so there is no need for people to bring their cars, sailing ships or helicopters!

Entry fee is £10 per team and the Rotary Club recommends teams are kept to four people.

All proceeds raised from the treasure hunt will be donated to local charities.

Teams will need to meet at the Angel and Royal, in High Street, at 2pm on the day.

Anyone who would like to participate can email the Rotary Club at granthamsunriserotary@gmail.com or phone 07969 690346.

People should email their name and captain’s contact details.