People will get the chance to have a go at Scottish country dancing.

Scottish country dancing taster sessions and demonstrations will be held on Saturday, June 24, at the Methodist Centre in Bingham.

The taster session and demonstrations will be held from 2.30pm until 4.30pm with cream tea on offer for guests.

The Scottish country dance sessions will be on offer in June.

These will be easy dances and expert partners will be on hand to help people.

Entry is free and donations are welcome.

In the evening at 7pm, there will be a social dance with a buffet supper. Admission costs £10.