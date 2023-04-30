From spring-themed trails to outdoor games and activities to get closer to nature, there’s plenty on offer for families this May half-term with the National Trust.

With the May half-term soon approaching, there is plenty to do at Belton House, near Grantham, and Woolsthorpe Manor, in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth.

Families can enjoy Belton in bloom this spring as an array of colours returns to the gardens for the season.

There are big plans ahead for Belton House

Visitors can take themselves on an adventure along the Pleasure Grounds walk, or explor the 1,300 acres of parkland Belton has to offer.

Children have a chance to become a Belton detective as they can help search for pests hiding within rooms of the house.

People can pick up a trail sheet from the house entrance and learn all about the pests they are on the hunt for.

If visitors are looking for more outdoor fun, there is a variety of outdoor games available to enjoy in the estate yard.

Other fun activities to get involved with include taking a train ride through the adventure playground or get lost in the Belton maze.

For a more relaxed atmosphere, enjoy a refreshment in the indoor play area.

For more information on Belton House, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house.

At Woolsthorpe Manor, a special place of scientific significance as it is where the place Sir Isaac Newton was born, visitors can discover more about the famous apple tree that helped the mathemetician to discover gravity.

Woolsthorpe Manor. Photo: James Dobson

During the manor’s spring trail, running from May 27 until June 4, people can follow the timeline of Newton’s apple tree from the very beginning, through to the incredible story of pips from Newton’s tree going into space with Tim Peake.

Visitors can complete their visit by getting an hands-on experience in the Science Centre and test some of Newton’s theories.

To refuel, head to the coffee shop to enjoy a slice of cake.

For more information on Woolsthorpe Manor, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/woolsthorpe-manor.

Woolsthorpe Manor is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.