1980s St Wulfram's side won Grantham and District Schools U13 Cup
Two goals from Daryl Gabin and one from Dean Hopkiss saw St Wulfram’s take the Grantham and District Schools’ Under-13 Cup back in the 1985-86 season.
They defeated Belvoir High School, Bottesford, 3-1.
However, Belvoir had the consolation of beating St Hugh’s in the Under-14 Cup.
St Wulfram’s are from left, back – Martin Fox, Daniel Clarke, Steve Holt, Phil Broderick, Jason Freestone, Jamie Hoyes, Ashley Saville and Steve Whotton; front – Daryl Gabin, Carl Gilbert, Mark Cooper, Mat King, Dean Hipkiss and David Taylor.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.