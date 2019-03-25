Two goals from Daryl Gabin and one from Dean Hopkiss saw St Wulfram’s take the Grantham and District Schools’ Under-13 Cup back in the 1985-86 season.

They defeated Belvoir High School, Bottesford, 3-1.

However, Belvoir had the consolation of beating St Hugh’s in the Under-14 Cup.

St Wulfram’s are from left, back – Martin Fox, Daniel Clarke, Steve Holt, Phil Broderick, Jason Freestone, Jamie Hoyes, Ashley Saville and Steve Whotton; front – Daryl Gabin, Carl Gilbert, Mark Cooper, Mat King, Dean Hipkiss and David Taylor.