Step into the world of fairytales at Belvoir Castle next weekend.

The castle will be transformed for the Steampunk Fairytale from Saturday, May 13, until Sunday, May 14.

Charlotte Whalley at Belvoir Castle said: "Belvoir Castle has been the inspiration behind fairy tales for more than 1,000 years.

Set your eyes on some familiar fairytale characters. Photo courtesy of Belvoir Castle

“The castle's amazing interiors and jaw dropping exterior and views are the perfect backdrop to transport you into a Steampunk Fairytale."

Those who enter the fairytale realm will encounter fairytale characters within the woods, but be sure to watch out for those witches and other ghastly creatures.

Belvoir Castle. Photo: RJ Brown

Once inside the castle, there will be familiar characters to spot from Cinderella and the Ugly Sisters, Maleficent, Sleeping Beauty, Dumbledore and Fawkes, to the Ice Queen.

These will all be staged throughout the historic rooms using mannequins dressed in fairytale-inspired Steampunk outfits.

Balloon Bar at Belvoir Castle. Photo: Rachael connerton Photography

The event is hosted by The Ministry of Steampunk and visitors are welcome to come in their finest fairytale attire.

If they don’t wish to dress up, they can simply enjoy this family friendly event with characters, activities and entertainment inspired by the fantastical Steampunk twist on fairytales.

Steampunk Fairytale is coming to Belvoir Castle.

In the garden there will be a Find the Fairy trail, face painting, and a best-dressed competition for children and adults on both days.

Entertainment going on across the event includes live music, dancing, tea duelling, teapot racing and a costume parade of characters in all their finery around the gardens each afternoon, led by the Pied Piper.

Visitors can even have an authentic Victorian-style wet-plate photograph taken of themselves to capture the occasion and take home. There will also be an exhibition of 2D and 3D Steampunk artwork in the Guard's Room.

On the other side of the woods there will be the Steampunk Fairytale market.

Steampunk Fairytale mixes Victorian-era fashion with futuristic technology. Photo courtesy of Belvoir Castle.

For those wanting to learn more about the genre which combines Victorian-era fashion and futuristic technology, there will be ‘Steampunk 101' talks.

There will also be talks about ‘The Hunting of the Snark', a feature film based on Lewis Carroll's follow up to the Alice in Wonderland books.

Ministry of Steampunk's Nimrod Lancaster said: "We're hoping to see lots of children in fairytale costumes and we know all our Steampunk community will be making a big effort to bring some fairytale magic to such a fantastic setting for this event. We can't wait to welcome everyone."

To find out more or book tickets, go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/.

A Steampunk Fairytale day ticket gives access to the castle, garden and adventure playground.

These are priced at £22 per adult, £10 for a child for ages four to 16a and £55 for a family. Under 4s are free.