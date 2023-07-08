Summer events for all of the family have been announced at Belvoir Castle.

The first big event coming to the castle is the English Civil War Weekend, from July 22 to July 23.

This one is for history enthusiasts as they can witness a showdown between the Royalists and Parliamentarians in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Belvoir Castle

The historical re-enactments and drill displays will provide excitement for all ages.

From August 5 to August 6, visitors will get the chance to experience the Napoleonic era brought to life.

Belvoir Castle will be transported to early nineteenth-century Europe and it will be a weekend packed with live weapons, uniforms and gunpowder.

On August 28, the castle will be celebrating the last bank holiday weekend of 2023 with a family fun day.

There will be live music, vintage games and arts and crafts.

With plenty of food and drink on offer for the family as well, it will be a day of fun for all the family!

To find out more go to https://www.belvoircastle.com/.

People can find out how to book tickets and more about the events.