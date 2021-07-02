Artisan jewellery will be on sale alongside pet beds and Mediterranean food as local traders get a boost at a Summer Market in Grantham's Wyndham Park on Sunday.

It rounds off a great weekend of entertainment in the area, dovetailing with the final day of a funfair at the park, which runs from June 30.

Local crafters and producers will pitch up with their products at the community market which runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The Summer Market will take place at Wyndham Park on Sunday. (48814534)

Cabinet member for cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “The market we held in May was such a success we decided to run it again at this idyllic and easily-accessible location in Grantham.

“Families can enjoy its riverside setting and also sample the delights of the stallholders as well as walk around the fair.

“There is free entry and free parking at SKDC-run car parks in Grantham on Sunday, so whether you visit for the sights and sounds, or to treat yourself to a few special gifts, this will be well worth a visit.”

Already confirmed are:

• Candles and wax melts

• Artisan jewellery and statement jewellery

• Royal British Legion

• Homeware, home accessories and gifts

• Stained glass giftware

• Honey, preserves and chutneys

• Natural dog treats and homemade pet beds

• Olives and Mediterranean food

• Fudge and baked goods

• Doughnuts

• Cards, prints and crafts