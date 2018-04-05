WHAT’S ON: Amy Johnson play is humourous yet respectful

Professional theatre group Badapple Theatre Company bring the fascinating play ‘Amy Johnson’ to Allington Village Hall on Friday, April 13.

It follows the inspirational life of Amy Johnson, born in Hull, who went on to become one of the world’s most famous aviators when she became the first woman to fly solo from the UK to Australia in 1930.

But that was not the end of her story . . . during the Second World War she had a vital role as one of a team of female pilots working as auxiliary personnel.

As well as celebrating her pioneering career and breaking records, the show reveals her final mysterious wartime journey, and the questions left unanswered about how she met her end.

With trademark Badapple good humour, realistic and appealing characters (Betty and Mabel, the two jovial WAF girls), this is also a respectful tribute to Hull’s ‘First Lady of the Air’.

The production also features a two thirds-size replica Gypsy Moth biplane, specially built for the show – it is pretty impressive.

Tickets (£10 adult/£8 under-16) are available from Allington Village Stores, alternatively contact Jane Anderson (01400 281046) or Joy Hart (01400 282948). Performance starts 7.45pm, doors open 7.15pm. Bar available.