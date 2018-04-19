WHAT’S ON: Comedy returns to Grantham Guildhall with Alan Hudson

Have your say

Funhouse Comedy Club returns to the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, April 26 for a laughter-packed night of fun.

Topping the bill is the fascinating magician and comedian Alan Hudson who has appeared on ITV’s Penn and Teller, and more recently on ITV’s Britain’s Next Great Magician, where his balloon-popping trick went down a storm.

Using his blend of stand-up and stunning magic, he will firstly charm you and then with his natural wit, draw you into his super unnatural world.

Opening the night will be Steve Hall who, as well as supporting Russell Howard on tour, has also written for TV’s Russell Howard’s Good News.

A member of ‘We Are Klang’ with Greg Davies and Marek Larwood, his deadpan wit is apparent.

He captivates his audiences with his mix of intellectual logic, rambling observations and verbalisation.

Also appearing is the fresh and funny Javier Jarquin, with his well-crafted jokes and very likeable stage persona, and BBC New Comedy Award 2017 finalist Jacob Hawley, with his informal observational style he delivers a hilariously introspective social commentary.

Compere for the night is the chatty and lively Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance.

7.30pm doors for an 8.15pm start

Info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk or visit Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com