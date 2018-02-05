WHAT’S ON: Funhouse line-up will keep laughter flowing

Funhouse Comedy Club is back at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, February 22, with another amazing line-up to keep the laughter flowing.

Topping the bill is writer, actor and comedian Justin Moorhouse who has appeared on TV in Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live at the Apollo, Coronation Street and Phoenix Nights.

With his easy-going and charming persona, he entertains his audiences, relating his tales and clever observations and has them hanging on to his every word.

Opening the night will be Gary Delaney, a regular guest on TV’s ‘Mock The Week’, who has appeared on ‘Live at The Apollo’ and is also a writer for TV, radio and other comedians.

Well known for his taut, brilliant one-liners, Gary is very much in demand on the comedy circuit. The large quantity of his quick-fire gags leaves his audiences struggling to remember them all.

Completing the line-up will be charming, quick-fire storyteller Paul McMullan who likes to tell of his misbehaviour and misfortunes, and talented musical comedian Faye Treacy, a graduate of the Brit School of Performing Arts.

Compere for the night will be the lively and friendly Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors, 8.15pm start.

All information and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk