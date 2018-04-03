WHAT’S ON: Get your tickets now for this month’s St Peter’s Hill Players production at Grantham Guildhall

St Peter’s Hill Players’ spring show is entitled ‘Love on the Beach’ and will be performed at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre for three nights, from April 19 to 21.

Tom Millard’s world is shattered by his wife’s sudden death. Realising life is precious, he makes a bucket list; first thing is to move to the coast.

His two daughters are unhappy about this and visit him in his cottage. They bring Brenda, a wealthy divorcee friend who they’ve conspired with to ‘tempt’ Tom back again. One problem: Tom detests Brenda.

Working down his list, Tom hires a mature ‘escort lady’ for the evening, but when the local female vicar calls around the same night . . .

Tickets priced at £8.50/£7.50 concessions are available from Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com