WHAT’S ON: Grantham Rotary presents evening of cocktails and cabaret

Following on from their acclaimed Manhattan cabaret show at Feinstein’s 54 Below supper club, The Rotary Club of Grantham and Kesteven presents West End performer Ben Stock and his musical director Inga Davis-Rutter in ‘And There Was Music’ at the Guildhall ballroom on February 2, 2018.

For one night only, enjoy a cocktail and cabaret club evening which will mix wit, sophistication and fabulous music by Jerry Herman, Noel Coward, Stephen Sondheim, Meredith Wilson, David Friedman, Charles Strouse, Amanda McBroom and many more . . .

The evening will comprise a champagne cocktail welcome and then two sessions of music during which you will be served a cocktail and canapes.

Seated in tables of seven, there are a maximum of 100 places available. Tickets, priced at £33, are on a first come, first served basis and are understandably in short supply.

All money raised will go to the Grantham Man Shed project.

For more information, email sue.kinder@tesco.net