WHAT’S ON: Leadenham comedy night is back in style

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back with a bang and it has a fabulous surprise.

The event returns to the village’s George Hotel on Friday, February 23, with a host of stand-ups popular on the comedy circuit, for a riotous evening of laughs and food – plus that fabulous surprise for everyone . . .

Headlining the evening is the irrepressible Gareth Berliner – as seen on Coronation Street, Eastenders and Doctor Who.

Berliner doesn’t just make people laugh, he also has the warmest stage presence in the business. Audiences love him.

“Let’s set 2018 off with a massive side-splitter” said Michael Willgoose, landlord of the George Hotel, Leadenham. “We have been hosting the comedy for well over a year now and every time we have sold out to capacity.”

There will be three other comics including Thomas Green whose quick-witted exchanges and improvisation with audience members are truly impressive, clever and natural. Fran Jenking is known for his silly stories, daft observations and superb crowd work. Also performing will be Paul Mutagejja.

The full line-up is being announced now and you may catch up with the latest news on www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk and purchase your advance tickets via the website at £12 (£15 on the door), which includes supper as well – a bargain night out.

