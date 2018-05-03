WHAT’S ON: Next Grantham amateur dramatic play will satirise middle-class pomposity

Grantham Dramatic Society’s next production is J. B. Priestley’s Yorkshire farce ‘When We Are Married’ at the Guildhall Arts Centre theatre for four nights, from Wednesday, May 23, till Saturday, May 26.

This fantastic play visits three couples, now local dignitaries, celebrating their shared 25th wedding anniversary – or at least they think they are.

Suddenly, their self-satisfied existence is punctured by a scandalous revelation that threatens everything they think they know.

Relationships, marriages and allegiances are all suddenly called into question as the power shifts beneath their feet.

J. B. Priestley is known for satirising middle-class pomposity, and is rightly considered one of our finest writers.

This play features a host of characters who are a long way from being on their best behaviour, using the finest comedy to entertain us while parodying God-fearing (and gossip-fearing) folk.

Tickets, priced at £9 (£7) for Wednesday and £10 (£8) for Thursday-Saturday, are available from the box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com