WHAT’S ON: Oasby panto is a new take on Snow White this weekend

Oasby Dramatics Society presents its pantomime ‘Snow White [our way]’ tonight (Friday) and tomorrow at Heydour Parish Village Hall, Aisby.

Deep in the forest in a little cottage, Snow White lives with seven dwarfs. Evil Queen Malificent and her henchman Oberleutnant Gessler do their best to put an end to her happy life with a series of dastardly tricks. Just when it seems there is no escape, help arrives in a most unexpected form and brings the story to a charming conclusion.

The specially written twist on a traditional tale showcases the talents of the society’s youngest ever leading lady. The pantomime is ably supported by fabulous accompaniment on piano from Caroline Jones.

Performances commence at 7.30pm. There is a licensed bar and tickets (£10 adults/£5 children) are available from Maurice Payne on 01529 455563.