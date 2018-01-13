WHAT’S ON: Royal Variety Show heads to Grantham comedy club

Have your say

Funhouse Comedy Club launches the new season with another great night of laughter at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Thursday, January 25.

Headlining is Perrier Award winner, author, broadcaster and comedian Dominic Holland, father of Spiderman actor Tom Holland.

He has made numerous appearances on radio and TV, including ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘The Clive James Show’, ‘The Royal Variety Show’ and ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’.

His talent for spotting people’s eccentricities and mixing in the fine-points make his observations quite unique and his appealing stage persona has the audience immediately entranced.

Supporting will be Christian Reilly who at the age of 15 joined a band to get laid. The Salvation Army had different ideas!

He became an integral part of the Perrier Award-winning show ‘Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars’, with comic/songster Rich Hall, and travelled the world three times.

Now, as a solo performer, he both fascinates and amuses the crowd with his comic songs and witty punchlines.

Also appearing is the highly original Joe Wells, with his intelligent political material. An author and poet, he uses his comedy as a much-needed voice against hypocrisy and receives powerful laughs from his delighted audiences. Plus there will be the amusingly uncharismatic Sean Patrick with his sharp one-liners.

Compere for the night is the cheerful and energetic Spiky Mike.

Tickets are £10 in advance. 7.30pm doors, 8.15pm start

All information and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk