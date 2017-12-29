WHAT’S ON: Tickets are flying out for Peter Pan panto in Grantham

Tickets are flying out for Peter Pan at the Guildhall Arts Centre.

Guildhall Arts Centre’s festive pantomime offering is always a highlight in Grantham’s calendar and this year is no exception with Peter Pan running till Sunday, January 7.

Tickets for previous pantomimes have sold so well that the theatre, along with the show’s producers, Polka Dot Pantomimes, have extended this year’s run until January 7 to ensure that customers are not left disappointed when trying to book. Many shows for Peter Pan are already sold out and demand for tickets is at an all time high as this year’s pantomime has already broken all previous box office records.

This year’s production is the most spectacular ever staged at the Guildhall Arts Centre and audiences so far have been amazed by the special effects, costumes, scenery, and of course the cast.

Back by popular demand, John Highton stars as the hilarious Mrs Smee with Sean Hinds Jnr playing the boy who never grows up, Peter Pan.

Kelly Wines also returns to Grantham as Persil the Mermaid and James Austin Harvey reprises his role as the evil Captain Hook. Beth Fisher plays Tinkerbell, Rhian Arnold plays Tiger Lily, and the hilarious Brett Sinclair makes everyone laugh as Smee who, alongside dancers and local youngsters, are already enthralling audiences in this magical festive spectacle.

Polka Dot Pantomimes and Guildhall Arts Centre have built an amazing reputation of producing traditional family pantomimes with a modern twist that boast excellent production values, so Hook your tickets now for your trip to Neverland and the adventure of a lifetime.

Suitable for those aged three to 103, Peter Pan runs at Guildhall Arts Centre until Sunday, January 7, and ticket prices ensure that Peter Pan is the best value pantomime in the district, with special discounts for groups, schools and families.

Tickets are already selling fast and can be booked by calling Guildhall Arts Centre box office on 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com