WHAT’S ON: Trio of musicals at Grantham theatre for Easter hols – including kids’ three-day workshop

Music is the order of the day in three separate community shows at Guildhall Arts Centre during the Easter school holidays.

New Youth Theatre Easter Camp is a great opportunity for young performers aged between six and 14 years to work for three days towards a mini-production of Truly Scrumptious, inspired by the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The workshop will include acting, singing and dancing, and the performance will be held on the afternoon of the final day at 3pm.

Cost is £65 per child for the three days. The performance will be free to parents and friends.

The three day workshop runs from Wednesday, April 4 to 6, 10am-4pm.

+ New Youth Theatre Seniors present Singin’ in the Rain Jr on March 26 and 27 at 8pm.

In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item, but behind the scenes, things aren’t always as they appear on the big screen. Meanwhile, Lina’s squeaky voice might be the end of her career in “talking pictures” without the help of a talented young actress to do the speaking and singing for her.

Come along and top your toes to much loved musical numbers such as ‘Make Em Laugh’, ‘Good Morning’ and of course ‘Singing in the Rain’.

Tickets are priced at £9/£8.50 concessions.

+ New Youth Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz Young Performers edition on March 28 and 29.

Little Dorothy Gale of Kansas, like so many girls her age, often dreams of what may lie over the rainbow. One day a tornado hits her home town and carries her away to Munchkinland. Dorothy wants to go home to Kansas and persuades three friends to accompany her on a trip to the Emerald City to see the Wizard of Oz.

Join Dorothy and her friends, Lion, Scarecrow and Tinman, on their magical musical adventure to meet the famous Wizard of Oz.

Tickets are priced at £9/£8.50 concessions.

+ Visit Guildhall Arts Centre, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com