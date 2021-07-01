It may only be July, but tickets for the popular Christmas lights trail at the National Trust’s Belton House, near Grantham, have already gone live due to high public demand.

This family-friendly, one-mile, magical festive trail will once again be awash with enchanting illuminations.

Christmas at Belton is full of seasonal surprises and shimmering reflections that cast light on beautiful silhouettes of majestic trees, all choreographed to a soundtrack of festive classics.

BH Neon Tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Richard Haughton © Sony Music. (48581175)

Running from November 25 until January 2, Christmas at Belton opens from 4.30pm, with last entry at 8pm, and closes at 10pm.

Independent street food vendors bring a delicious twist to tasty treats on offer. Have yourself a holly, jolly Christmas and complete your walk under the stars with a spiced winter warmer or hot chocolate shared with someone special.

Christmas at Belton provides a special way to celebrate the festive season with an unmissable outdoor experience. The trail is designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

BH Triangulate by Art AV, My Christmas Trails 2020. Photo by Rikard Österlund © Sony Music. (48581183)

The illuminated trail highlights include: ‘Carol of the Bells’ – lighting up the night sky with colour changing spheres of light; the ‘Triangulate tunnel’ – walk through this triangular tunnel and immerse yourself in a sea of moving lights, colours and patterns that dance in time to the music; and the ‘Neon tree’ – stand back and marvel at its branches interwoven with multicoloured neon lights

The trail is created by Culture Creative and is brought to you by Sony Music in partnership with the National Trust.

There will be limited capacity available with timed entry, therefore early booking is advised. Advanced ticket prices start at: adult £20, child £14, family £66 (two adults and two children). It is free entry for carers and children aged two and under.

Parking costs £8 per car, but is free for National Trust members when booked in advance.

For full details and bookings visit nationaltrust.org.uk/beltonhouse