Question Time to come to Grantham

The popular political panel show Question Time is coming to Grantham on February 1.

The David Dimbleby-fronted show, whose audience regularly tops 2.5 million, will be broadcast from the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham.

The panel members have yet to be decided.

The BBC is inviting people to apply for seats in the audience but warns positions will be over-subscribed.

To become part of the studio audience, people can apply for tickets online via the BBC website.

Audience members are asked to submit up to two questions.

Those who are successful will be contacted between Monday and Wednesday, January 29 and 31.

To apply go to www.bbc.co.uk