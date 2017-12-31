WHAT’S ON: Grantham arts centre to screen Du Maurier movie

Have your say

Daphne Du Maurier’s 19th century period novel My Cousin Rachel (12A) is screening at the Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre on Wednesday, January 17.

The film is given a suitably high gloss treatment in this alluring mystery about a man who falls in love with the woman who may have murdered his guardian.

Starring Rachel Weisz and Sam Claffin, the movie is directed by Roger Michell and lasts 1hr 46min.

It is showing at 2pm (with subtitles for hard of hearing etc) and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £4/£3 concessions, available from the box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com