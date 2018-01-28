WHAT’S ON: WWII evacuation movie to screen at Grantham Guildhall for one day only

Have your say

Screening at the Guildhall theatre next Friday (February 2) is the intensely dramatic and moving true story that is Dunkirk (12A).

One of the key events of modern British history was the evacuation of thousands of Allied soldiers stranded on the beaches of Dunkirk, the film is astonishing story of heroism, fortitude, and the ferocity of battle.

Dunkirk was directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy and Kenneth Branagh.

The film lasts for one hour and 50 minutes and is being screened as a matinee at 2pm and in the evening at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available at £4/£3 concessions.

Visit the box office or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.