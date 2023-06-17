Two new exhibitions are now on show at a gallery.

Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery’s next two exhibitions are by the Hough on the Hill Wood Carving Group and ‘Saturated’ by Ellie Benton.

The Hough on the Hill Wood Carving group consists of 11 people from various backgrounds who all have a love for wood and its qualities.

Work by the Hough on the Hill Wood Carving group

The group meets every Saturday in winter and once a month during summer.

Saturated by Ellie Benton is a collection of paintings.

Her paintings are joyful and celebratory explosions of colour, depicting wildlife and people.

Ellie has exhibited her work in galleries across the UK and Australia, with many paintings now decorating the homes of people internationally.

Saturated, paintings by Ellie Benton

The exhibitions began on Wednesday (June 14) and continue until Wednesday, July 5.

The gallery is found in Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen, and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm until 5pm.

Admission is free.