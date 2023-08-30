An art exhibition will see work displayed across different areas of a village.

The first ever Artists Open Door 2023 exhibition will see eight different artists display their works in four different locations in Long Bennington from Friday, September 8, until Sunday, September 10.

Artists featured in the exhibition include Mark Hodson, the organiser, Katie Hounsome, Kate Sell, Brian Adams, Creatively Reclaimed, Roger Lee, Carole Lee and AllyPallyArts.

Mark Hodson's 'The Stork'.

Mark said: “The idea is to invite other artists to exhibit at locations in the village, so there is work which would not normally be exhibited locally.

“This is the first year, so I hope it generates interest from other artists who may want to take part.

Mark Hodson's 'Ickle Oil Can Deer'

“We can then promote one another and take a collaborative approach.”

Four of the artists including Mark, Brian, Roger and Carole, all live in Long Bennington.

Mark Hodson's 'Bucket of Fish'

Katie is Mark’s daughter, Kate has also exhibited with Mark and Creatively Reclaimed is the daughter of someone from the village as well.

AllyPallyArts is also Roger and Carole Lee’s daughter.

The art works will be on at these locations and dates:

Katie’s Hounsome’s Art Deco prints - September 8, 9 and 10 at 11 The Meadows, Long Bennington

Mark Hodson’s garden sculpture - September 8, 9 and 10 at 11 The Meadows, Long Bennington

Kate Sell’s glass mosaics - September 8, 9 and 10 at 11 The Meadows, Long Bennington

Brian Adams upcycler - September 9 at 104 Main Road, Long Bennington

Creatively Reclaimed - September 9 and 10 at 88 Main Road, Long Bennington

Roger Lee’s sculpture and Carole Lee’s fashion design - September 8, 9 and 10 at Priory House, 69 Church Street, Long Bennington

AllyPallyArts - September 8 at Priory House, 69 Church Street, Long Bennington

Mark Hodson's large bird barbecue.

The event is free to attend and dogs are welcome on leads.

For more information, contact Mark by email at markhodson4@gmail.com.