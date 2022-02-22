A village hall is hosting a cafe at the weekend for the final time this winter season.

Allington Village Hall, based in Side Street, will host a café from 12pm until 2pm on Saturday February 26.

Visitors can purchase a hot meal for £3, with a choice of homemade soup or jacket potato with a variety of toppings.

Allington Village Hall. Image via Google Streetview (55036504)

A slide of homemade cake and a drink will follow for an extra £2 with table service.

David Smedley, chairman of Allington Village Hall, said: "It is exceptional value for money.

"[We are] looking forward to welcoming both new as well as regular diners for our final café of the winter season before reverting back to a monthly coffee shop in April."