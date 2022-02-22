Allington Village Hall set to host café
Published: 10:33, 22 February 2022
| Updated: 10:34, 22 February 2022
A village hall is hosting a cafe at the weekend for the final time this winter season.
Allington Village Hall, based in Side Street, will host a café from 12pm until 2pm on Saturday February 26.
Visitors can purchase a hot meal for £3, with a choice of homemade soup or jacket potato with a variety of toppings.
A slide of homemade cake and a drink will follow for an extra £2 with table service.
David Smedley, chairman of Allington Village Hall, said: "It is exceptional value for money.
"[We are] looking forward to welcoming both new as well as regular diners for our final café of the winter season before reverting back to a monthly coffee shop in April."