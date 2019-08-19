Vintage Speed Trials will once again be held in the beautiful 3,000 acre estate of Grimsthorpe Castle, between Corby Glen and Bourne, on Saturday.

The market town of Bourne was once the manufacturing base for the world famous ERA (English Racing Automobiles) racing car, England’s unique challenger to the mighty Bugatti and Alfa Romeo in Europe in the pre-war period.

The father of Raymond Mays, the founder of ERA, raced at Grimsthorpe in 1904.

Motorsport at Grimsthorpe Castle started in 1903 with members of the Lincolnshire Automobile Club holding the first timed runs over a half mile course in the old deer park.

These early pioneers were the first owners of motorcycles and cars in England, eager to show and test their vehicles. Captain H. E. Newsum set a new track record of one minute 12 seconds in his 12hp Richardson.

More than a century later, the event is reviving the spirit of these early meetings, used by pioneer racers to prove their machines and driving skill, transporting guests back in time to the early days of British motorsport with more than 100 cars and motorcycles from the pre-war and Edwardian periods.

The backdrop to the Grimsthorpe Speed Trials will be the stunning red deer park, a large natural lake and the castle itself.

Event visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the castle, with its collection of Old Masters, and admire the stunning Capability Brown gardens.

On the day, the cars and motorcycles will be tested three times up and down the sinuous ½-mile track from the start line beside the lake, gently climbing to the finish beside the castle.

Visitors have full access to the paddock, where there is always ample opportunity to talk to the drivers and riders and look under the bonnet of a Bugatti or Aston Martin rarely seen in public.

Further visitor information for Grimsthorpe Castle can be found at www.grimsthorpe.co.uk where early reduced price bird tickets can still be booked. Admission also available on the day.