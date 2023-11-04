Visitors will get the chance to see the first snowdrops of the new year at a walled gardens.

Easton Walled Gardens will open for its snowdrop season on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The gardens will be covered in the delicate flowers as they emerge from their bulbs formed in the previous March.

Snowdrops

Easton Walled Gardens is known for its snowdrop garden.

Early in the season winter aconites and hellebores will join the snowdrops and later on, early daffodils, hellebores and crocuses form part of the spring display.

From February 14, the gardens will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am until 4pm.

The Courtyard Shop will also be open and hot drinks, savoury snacks and cake will be available from The Applestore or The Coffee Room.

For entry, adults cost £10, children aged 4 to 16 years old cost £5 and under fours get in for free.

There is also free parking and assistance dogs are welcome.