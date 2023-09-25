A Wetherspoons pub has announced a 12-day beer festival will take place in October.

The Tollemache Inn, St Peter’s Hill, will be holding the festival from Wednesday, October 11 until Sunday, October 22.

There is a range of 30 real ales on offer, including five from overseas brewers.

A Google Street view of The Tollemache Inn, in Grantham

Pub manager Steven Hamilton said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

The overseas brewers are from Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic.

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe's Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery), Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

The pub will also serve a number of beers that are not previously available.

Among the festival collection, there will be vegan and gluten-free beers available.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

The beer will cost £2.45 a pint.

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine.

A digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website.

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.