A women-only festival will return to Belvoir Castle next month.

The Burning Woman Festival will be three days full of life-affirming workshops and experiences for women of all ages, taking place from July 21 until July 23.

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in empowering workshops and talks, mingle and shop in the busy marketplace, connect with healers, readers and enjoy uplifting performances.

The Burning Woman festival will be held in Belvoir Castle

Olivia Beardsmore, Burning Woman’s Creatrix said: “My vision for Burning Woman was to create a beautiful heart-space for women to relax, rejuvenate, celebrate, connect, flourish, transform and take time for themselves.

“A space where women could feel safe, surrounded by sisterhood and empowered to shine their brightest.

“Each year the festival is growing and developing and the energy we create is hard to describe.”

Firewalking is only one of the liberating activities at the festival.

With over 150 workshops, visitors will go from creative writing to painting, dancing, vision-boarding and breathwork to sound healing and tea ceremonies.

Throughout the weekend, an all-female cast of musicians, poets and dancers will also grace the stage for visitors.

Burning Woman is an alcohol-free festival so visitors can really immerse themselves in the experience.

Guests are invited to camp on-site. There are five camp areas, offering a varied camping experience including accessible camping, glamping, quiet camping, general camping and caravan and campervan camping.

People can also stay off-site and then visit the festival daily.

For more information on tickets, go to https://www.burningwoman.co.uk/tickets/.

Weekend camping tickets cost £180 and volunteer tickets cost £75.